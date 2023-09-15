Update On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE will be holding SmackDown later tonight from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, with one of, if not the biggest editions of The Grayson Waller Effect taking place as none other than 16-time World Champion John Cena will be the special guest.

According to WrestleTix, tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown has sold 12,629 tickets and there are 160 tickets left, while the total seating capacity is 12,789. The last time the company held a live event from the same venue, which was a house show on March 26th, the total attendance was 9,653.

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown will also see LA Knight take on The Miz in Singles action.

You can check out the tweet below: