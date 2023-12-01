Update On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (12/1/2023)

WWE will be holding SmackDown later tonight from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with WWE United States Champion Logan Paul making his return to television.

According to WrestleTix, tonight’s episode of SmackDown has sold 10,622 tickets, and there are 1,338 tickets left as of this writing. The show’s total seating capacity is 11,960.

The last time the company held a live event from the same venue, which was the February 13th episode of RAW, the total attendance was 10,818.

Tonight’s episode will also see the return of “The Apex Predator” Randy Orton.