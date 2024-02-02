Update On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (2/2/2024)

WWE will be holding the post-Royal Rumble episode of SmackDown later tonight from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, with 2023 and 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes set to appear on the show.

According to WrestleTix, tonight’s episode of SmackDown has sold 10,031 tickets, and there are 94 tickets left as of 2/1/2024. The show’s total seating capacity is 10,125.

The last time the company held a live event from the same venue, which was the January 9th, 2023 episode of RAW, the total attendance was 7,321.

Tonight’s episode will also see United States Champion Logan Paul make an appearance and 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match winner “The Role Model” Bayley choose her WrestleMania 40 opponent.