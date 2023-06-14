Updated Betting Odds For WWE Money In The Bank 2023 (Possible Spoilers)

The odds continue to see movement heading into the next WWE premium live event.
This week, Bet Online released updated betting odds for the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 main event and Men’s MITB ladder match.
Check out the updated betting lines for the matches scheduled for the WWE PLE on 7/1 at the O2 Arena in London, England below.
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner
Seth Rollins (c) -2000 (1/20)
Finn Balor +700 (7/1)
Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match Winner
LA Knight
4/7
(-175)
Damian Priest
5/4
(+125)
Butch
10/1
(+1000)
Santos Escobar
10/1
(+1000)
Shinsuke Nakamura
10/1
(+1000)
Richochet
14/1
(+1400)
Singles Match Winner
Cody Rhodes -1000 (1/10)
Dominic Mysterio +500 (5/1)