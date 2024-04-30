WWE Shoots Down Reports Of The Rock Arriving Late For WrestleMania XL

Since his return in January, The Rock has made significant contributions to WWE’s business, breaking numerous records, including his first match in over a decade at WrestleMania XL.

Rock and Roman Reigns teamed up against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL, and the heels won. The following night, Rhodes exacted his revenge by defeating Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

The Wrap published an article about production issues affecting Rock’s film, “Red One.” The move cost $250 million due to unexpected production issues, which The Rock’s “chronic lateness and lack of professionalism” were blamed for. A spokesperson for Amazon MGM also denied that there were any issues with Rock that resulted in increased costs.

According to the report, Rock’s tardiness was a factor at WrestleMania XL, as two insiders told The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez, “Earlier this month, he was three hours late arriving ahead of his main event match at WrestleMania 40.”

WWE has denied this claim, with Chris Legentil, WWE’s executive vice president for Talent Relations and Head of Communications, stating, “Dwayne was not only on time for WrestleMania, he was hours early to help with rehearsal — and a pleasure to work with throughout the entire run.”

The Rock arrived two hours late for an appearance at WWE World, but WWE sources stated that he was late due to traffic and other WWE-related commitments.