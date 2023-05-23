Updated Betting Odds For WWE Night Of Champions 2023

WWE Night of Champions is coming soon.
With that in mind, the movement continues with the betting odds ahead of the WWE premium live event this Saturday afternoon in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Featured below are the updated WWE Night of Champions 2023 betting odds courtesy of Bet Online.
WWE – Night of Champions
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner
Seth Rollins -1000 (1/10)
AJ Styles +500 (5/1)
WWE Raw’s Women’s Championship Match Winner
Bianca Belair (c) -200 (1/2)
Asuka +150 (3/2)
WWE Raw Smackdown’s Championship Match Winner
Rhea Ripley (c) -10000 (1/100)
Natalya +1000 (10/1)
WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) -400 (1/4)
Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns +250 (5/2)
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Winner
Gunther (c) -5000 (1/50)
Mustapha Ali +1000 (10/1)
Singles Match Winner
Brock Lesnar -180 (5/9)
Cody Rhodes +130 (13/10)
Single Match Winner
Becky Lynch -300 (1/3)
Trish Stratus +200 (2/1)