Updated Betting Odds For WWE Night Of Champions 2023

WWE Night of Champions is coming soon.

With that in mind, the movement continues with the betting odds ahead of the WWE premium live event this Saturday afternoon in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Featured below are the updated WWE Night of Champions 2023 betting odds courtesy of Bet Online.

WWE – Night of Champions

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Winner

Seth Rollins -1000 (1/10)

AJ Styles +500 (5/1)

WWE Raw’s Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bianca Belair (c) -200 (1/2)

Asuka +150 (3/2)

WWE Raw Smackdown’s Championship Match Winner

Rhea Ripley (c) -10000 (1/100)

Natalya +1000 (10/1)

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) -400 (1/4)

Solo Sikoa & Roman Reigns +250 (5/2)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Winner

Gunther (c) -5000 (1/50)

Mustapha Ali +1000 (10/1)

Singles Match Winner

Brock Lesnar -180 (5/9)

Cody Rhodes +130 (13/10)

Single Match Winner

Becky Lynch -300 (1/3)

Trish Stratus +200 (2/1)