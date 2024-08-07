Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

Mariah May will face Viva Van in a singles match ahead of her AEW Women’s World Championship Match against Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm at All In.

Previously announced for the show are Blackpool Combat Club’s “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson taking on Jeff Jarret in an Anything Goes Match, with pro wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat as the special guest, AEW American Champion MJF going up against Don Callis Family’s Kyle Fletcher in an AEW American Championship Eliminator Match and “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith facing “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata in a singles match.

