Updated Line-Up For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling announced one new segment for their weekly television program on AXS TV this week.

It was announced that TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will address the iMPACT Zone.

Previously announced for the show are NXT star Wendy Choo, Rosemary and Tasha Steelz taking on Masha Slamovich, NXT’s Sol Ruca and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) facing ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) in a tag team match, Ash By Elegance will begin the makeover of Heather Reckless and Eric Young battling “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander in singles action.

