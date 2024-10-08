Updated Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT On The CW

WWE announced a new segment for tonight’s episode of NXT on The CW.

Intercontinental Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso will be making an appearance on the show.

Previously announced for the show are the appearances of NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade, NXT North American Champion “The Ruler Of NXT’ Oba Demi defending his title against “The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo, “The Viper” Randy Orton taking on “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans in a singles match, the appearance of Sexyy Red, NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) defend their titles against A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller), WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair and NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan battling Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match and the appearance of NXT Champion Trick Williams.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.