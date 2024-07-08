Updated Line-Up For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has made a significant addition to tonight’s post-Money in the Bank episode of RAW, adding two thrilling matches to the line-up.

Pearce announced some unique pairings for the matches. The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio will team up with WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan to battle the LWO (WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega) in a Mixed Tag Team Matchup. Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) will team up with “The Monster Of All Monsters,” Braun Strowman, to face Judgment Day’s WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh and Carlito in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Previously announced for the show are “Main Event” Jey Uso taking on Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable in a singles match and Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, and Katana Chance going up against Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY) in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

