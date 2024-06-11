Updated Line-Up For Tonight’s Post-Battleground Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE added one more matchup to the lineup for tonight’s post-Battleground episode of NXT.

It was announced that Eddy Thorpe will be making his return to in-ring action for the first time ever since December 2023 when he defeated Dijak in an NXT Underground Match.

Previously announced for the show, Dante Chen will face Lexis King in a Singapore Cane Match after a massive brawl broke out during last week’s NXT following Chen defeating King on two separate occasions, “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans will take on Shawn Spears in a singles match and OTM’s Jaida Parker will take on The O.C.’s Michin in singles action.

A vignette also aired noting that Wendy Choo will return on tonight’s NXT and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will make an appearance.

