Updated Line-Up For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens will have a contract signing for their Royal Rumble title match at the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special, with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as their mediator.

It was also announced on the show that Braun Strowman will face Jacob Fatu in singles action.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, January 25th, at the Frost Bank Centre in San Antonio, Texas.