Wednesday, April 15, 2026
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Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE NXT Revenge
WWE NXT Revenge

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, set to take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. This episode is part of the NXT Revenge Week Two special.

In the lineup, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley will defend her title against “The Glamour” Blake Monroe in a Casket Match. EK Prosper will compete against Lexis King of BirthRight in a WWE Men’s Speed Championship Match. Additionally, WWE NXT North American Champion Myles Borne will defend his title against Dion Lennox from DarkState, and there will be a singles match between Keanu Carver and Joe Hendry.

Also previously announced for the show is a Last Woman Standing Match featuring Sol Ruca against ZARIA.

The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.

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