Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (1/29/2025)

All Elite Wrestling announced another match and segment for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and Max.

Bang Bang Gang’s “Switchblade” Jay White will face the Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion Wheeler Yuta in a singles match, and we will hear from MJF.

Previously announced for the show is “The Last Outlaw” Jeff Jarrett facing the Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli in a singles match; where if Jarrett wins, he will receive an AEW World Championship Match,“The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay battling Don Callis Family’s “The Machine” Brian Cage in singles action and TBS Champion, NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, and RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné defending her TBS Championship against Yuka Sakazaki.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

#AEWDynamite

TOMORROW

Huntsville, AL

8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS & MAX Last Wednesday on Dynamite, @the_MJF had harsh words for @realjeffjarrett’s AEW World Title aspirations + a tense face-off with Hangman Page! What will MJF have to say TOMORROW NIGHT?

LIVE at 8pm ET/7c on TBS + MAX pic.twitter.com/vtuz9TgvZZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 28, 2025