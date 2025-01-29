Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (1/29/2025)

By
James Hetfield
-

All Elite Wrestling announced another match and segment for tonight’s episode of Dynamite on TBS and Max.

Bang Bang Gang’s “Switchblade” Jay White will face the Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion Wheeler Yuta in a singles match, and we will hear from MJF.

Previously announced for the show is “The Last Outlaw” Jeff Jarrett facing the Death Riders’ AEW World Trios Champion Claudio Castagnoli in a singles match; where if Jarrett wins, he will receive an AEW World Championship Match,“The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay battling Don Callis Family’s “The Machine” Brian Cage in singles action and TBS Champion, NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, and RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné defending her TBS Championship against Yuka Sakazaki.

