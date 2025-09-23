Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (9/23/2025)

WWE has revealed an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of NXT, broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show will air on The CW in the U.S. and stream internationally on Netflix.

Special guests for the night will include NASCAR drivers Cole Custer and Sam Mayer, as confirmed by the official CW Sports Twitter (X) account.

Already announced for the card is a Lights Out Match featuring Lexis King vs. Myles Borne. In addition, TNA World Champion Trick Williams will go one-on-one with NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi in a high-stakes Title vs. Title Winner Takes All Match.

Also scheduled, Candice LeRae will face Lainey Reid in a bout to determine the new #1 contender for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship.

Stay tuned every Tuesday at 8/7c for live coverage and results from WWE NXT.