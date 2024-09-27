Updated Lineup For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown In Oklahoma City (9/27/2024)

WWE SmackDown returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Added to the advertised lineup heading into the September 27 episode this evening is the long-reported Dumpster Match between Michin and Chelsea Green for tonight’s blue brand program.

The show tonight will also feature Bayley vs. Naomi to determine Nia Jax’s opponent for the WWE Women’s Championship match at WWE Bad Blood 2024, Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes VI, as well as an appearance by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline.

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results.