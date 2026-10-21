Updated Lineup For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2026

WWE has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event (PLE), which is scheduled for later this month.

In an exciting non-title match, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion ZARIA will face Izzi Dame from The Culling. Additionally, Naraku will be taking on Shiloh Hill, the winner of WWE LFG season two, in a singles match.

Also featured in the event, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Kelani Jordan will defend her title against Wren Sinclair. Furthermore, WWE NXT Champion Grayson Waller will put his championship on the line against Tony D’Angelo. The show will be hosted by WWE SmackDown star Danhausen.

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2026 is set to take place on Saturday, October 31st, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event will air live on the CW, on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S., and on Netflix internationally.