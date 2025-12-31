Updated Lineup For WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

WWE has announced an updated lineup for the upcoming NXT New Year’s Evil special, which will be broadcast as an episode of NXT TV from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In a singles match, Tatum Paxley will take on Izzi Dame from The Culling.

Previously announced for the show is WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT,” Oba Femi, who will defend his title against TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater. Additionally, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne will defend her title against WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey.

Furthermore, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Thea Hail will defend her title against “The Glamour,” Blake Monroe.

