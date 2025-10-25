Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the company announced an updated card for next month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will defend his title against “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her championship against Jade Cargill.

Previously announced for the event is “The Best in the World” CM Punk, who will face “Main Event” Jey Uso for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, November 1st, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The show will air live on Peacock.