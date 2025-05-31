Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new information on ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Monday, June 2nd, and Friday, July 18th, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities during the spring and early summer months. You can check them out below.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 3nd in Tulsa has 8,116 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, June 6th in Bakersfield has 7,276 tickets sold.

– WWE Worlds Collide on Saturday, June 7th in Los Angeles has 8,579 tickets sold.

– WWE Money in the Bank on Saturday, June 7th in Los Angeles has 13,224 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 9th in Phoenix has 9,716 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, June 13th in Lexington has 9,399 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 16th in Green Bay has 5,232 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, June 20th in Grand Rapids has 9,262 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 23rd in Columbus has 9,843 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, June 30th in Pittsburgh has 7,782 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, July 7th in Providence has 4,324 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, July 11th in Nashville has 4,318 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, July 14th in Birmingham has 7,106 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, July 18th in San Antonio has 7,157 tickets sold.