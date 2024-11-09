Updates For November 11 Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE has made some announcements regarding next week’s episode of Raw.

Following the November 8 episode of WWE SmackDown, the company announced during the SmackDown Lowdown post-show that Naomi will be appearing on the November 11 episode of the show to support Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair in their title defense against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.

Also added is a segment involving “Big” Bronson Reed.

Previously announced for the show is GUNTHER and Damian Priest in a face-to-face segment.

Join us here every week for live WWE Raw results.