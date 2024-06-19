Veteran WWE Star Reveals She’s Never Wrestled At SummerSlam

WWE is getting ready for its next PLE, Money in the Bank, next month, but its next major event, SummerSlam, is just around the corner.

We already know that after winning the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments, Gunther will face Damian Priest or Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title, while Nia Jax will face Bayley for the Women’s Title on August 3rd.

Jax stated on Twitter that she had never wrestled on a SummerSlam card, which is true. Jax most recently competed on last week’s SmackDown, defeating Michin in just over a minute.

She has a record of 1-2 at Premium Live Events this year. Her only victory came over Lyra Valkyria in the Queen of the Ring finals. She previously lost the Women’s Royal Rumble Match in January and the Women’s World Title to Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber the next month.