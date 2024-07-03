Video: A Disguised Tommaso Ciampa Fails To RKO Randy Orton

Randy Orton is the subject of some lighthearted social media banter between Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, as Ciampa attempts to finish the future WWE Hall of Famer with his RKO.

Since returning to Survivor Series after a lengthy absence due to back surgery, Orton has consistently been used as a top star and paired with Kevin Owens on television. After losing to Gunther at King and Queen of the Ring PLE, Orton returned to SmackDown after a brief absence for the Clash at the Castle go-home edition.

The Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, which will take place this Saturday at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, will feature undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens facing off against The Bloodline. WWE Tag Team Champions Grayson Waller and Austin Theory will face DIY on Friday’s SmackDown.

Ciampa recently told Gargano he planned to use Orton’s finisher, the RKO. In a previous video, he attempted but failed to perform the move at ringside and then at catering. This is a callback to Bobby Roode’s glorious bombs.

In the most recent video, Ciampa wore a wig and a fake beard, but his attempt was unsuccessful.