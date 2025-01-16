Video: Braun Strowman Returns To Training Following Severe Illness And Weight Loss

Braun Strowman started 2025 on the sidelines due to a severe illness but is now on the road to recovery. The illness, described by Strowman as a “very bad flu,” left him bedridden in a hotel room and caused him to lose 36 pounds in just one week.

Strowman had been scheduled to compete in a six-man tag team match on the January 3rd episode of WWE SmackDown but was pulled from the event due to his condition. Now, the SmackDown star has taken to Instagram to share an update on his recovery and his plans to return to action, including competing in the Royal Rumble.

Strowman posted:

“I don’t think it’s gonna be to much of a problem to toss anyone out of the #RoyalRumble just gotta politic my way into it like the ones that already have!!!! MonstersAreReal #OneBigSob #BraunStrowman #GottaPlayTheGame #wwe #WonOneAlready #MostElimations #34Elimations.”

Alongside the post, Strowman noted that he’s back in the gym and preparing for his return to the ring. Fans will be eager to see if the former Royal Rumble winner can make a big impact once again in the 2025 edition of the iconic match.