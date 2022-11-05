Video: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character Following His WWE Crown Jewel Segment

Bray Wyatt made a live appearance on Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He continued his storyline, and there are many unanswered questions. Uncle Howdy reappeared, and the lights went out once more.

Wyatt exited through the crowd after the segment, but despite the fact that his segment ended on a serious note, Wyatt walked to the back through the crowd and broke character by high-fiving the people who approached him. Wyatt is said to be in a good place in his life and has so far enjoyed his return. This can be seen in the video below.

What comes next appears to be another interaction between Alexa Bliss and Wyatt. Byron Saxton interviewed Bliss during the broadcast, and the new Bray Wyatt logo briefly flashed across the screen.

A mysterious woman was shown on SmackDown. Some have speculated that the woman’s name is Bliss, and other names have been suggested. Click here to read more on the mysterious woman.

You can see footage of Wyatt out of character following his segment on Crown Jewel below: