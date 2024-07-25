Video: CM Punk Checks In With Update On His Condition Heading Into SummerSlam

CM Punk is feeling good heading into his highly-anticipated in-ring return at WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland on August 3.

While at the San Diego Comic Con on Thursday, “The Best in the World” spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture for an interview, during which he spoke about feeling mentally and physically strong heading into “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

“Mentally, strong. Physically, 100%,” Punk said. “Or at least as 100% as I get in the current stage of my career.”

Punk continued, “I feel good. I’m anxious and I’m ready to lace up my boots.”

Punk will lace up his boots for an in-ring return at WWE SummerSlam on 8/3 against Drew McIntyre, with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins serving as the special guest referee.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)