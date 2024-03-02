Video: Cody Rhodes Responds To The Rock After WWE SmackDown Ends

Cody Rhodes appeared in the ring after this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show went off the air.

Following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX from Glendale, AZ., “The American Nightmare” came to the ring and cut a promo for the live crowd responding to The Rock’s comments from the start of the show.

“Okay, what do we do? I’ve never had this happen,” Rhodes began. “Hey, quick question for you. Was Rock here earlier? What did he say?”

He continued, “Hey, this is my cousin Berkley. Berkley, you were here the whole time. What did Rock say? What did he say? What did he say about these people? What do they do? [Berkley tells him The Rock said they do cocaine and meth.] Oh my god! There’s kids here. Oh, Berk, we can’t say that here. Boo Berkley. It has been a wonderful night. I always enjoy coming to SmackDown.”

Check out Cody Rhodes’ post-show appearance on this week’s WWE SmackDown show in Glendale, AZ. via the fan-shot video embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.