Video: Dominik Mysterio Gets Booed At His Own Wedding, Damian Priest & Austin Theory As Groomsmen

By
Matt Boone
-

Congratulations are in order for Dominik Mysterio.

“Dirty” Dom officially tied the knot to his longtime fiancee’ Marie Juliette in a wedding ceremony held on Thursday, March 6, 2024.

Multiple big names from the world of pro wrestling and WWE were in attendance at the ceremony, including fellow members of The Judgment Day Rhea Ripley, as well as Damian Priest and Austin Theory, who both served as two of Dom’s groomsmen at the wedding ceremony.

Featured below are videos and photos of Dominik Mysterio and his wife’s first dance as newlyweds, his dance with his mother, a fun moment involving his groomsman, including the aforementioned Priest and Theory, and even footage of Dom-Dom being booed at his own wedding while giving a speech.

