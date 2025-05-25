Video: Florida Governor Gets Booed At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Politics and pro wrestling collided at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this weekend when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was spotted attending the show with his children — but the reaction he received was anything but warm.

As DeSantis appeared on screen and was recognized by the crowd, the audience erupted in a chorus of boos, clearly making their opinions known. The reaction escalated as fans broke into a loud and unmistakable “You suck!” chant directed toward the governor.

While WWE crowds are known for their passionate and often unpredictable energy, the moment stood out as one of the more vocal crowd responses of the night — drawing attention online and in the arena.

Governor Ron DeSantis just showed up and the crowed started booing him and chanting “you suck” 😭😭#SNME pic.twitter.com/u5dmpqCZn6 — 𝑫𝒂𝒗𝒊𝒅🖤💫 (@DaviddLovesSosa) May 24, 2025

Despite the political tension, DeSantis appeared composed as he enjoyed the show alongside his kids. However, it was clear that the WWE Universe wasn’t holding back when it came to voicing how they felt.

WWE has long been a place where pop culture and current events intersect, and this moment was another example of the live crowd’s influence and spontaneity.

