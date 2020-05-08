Video: Footage of The Undertaker Rehearsing His WWE WrestleMania 33 Entrance

WWE has released a new trailer for their upcoming “Undertaker: The Last Ride” docuseries that will be airing on the WWE Network. In the clip, which you can see below, The Undertaker rehearses his WrestleMania 33 entrance.

The series will debut this Sunday, May 10th at 10PM EST following the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. Here is the schedule for the series:

Chapter 1 – This Sunday, May 10 immediately following Money In The Bank at approximately 10 p.m. ET

Chapter 2 – Sunday, May 17 on demand beginning at 10 am ET

Chapter 3 – Sunday, May 24 on demand beginning at 10 am ET

Chapter 4 – Sunday, June 14 on demand beginning at 10 am ET

Chapter 5 – Sunday, June 21 on demand beginning at 10 am ET