Video: GUNTHER and Several WWE Stars React to MSG Debuts From Earlier This Week

Several Superstars made their Madison Square Garden debuts on Monday during the annual post-Christmas live event from New York City.

WWE released footage of the following Superstars discussing and/or making their MSG debuts this past Monday night, as seen in the video below – Imperium, Karrion Kross, Legado del Fantasma, Madcap Moss, Solo Sikoa, Ridge Holland, and Hit Row.

Several of the Superstars were accompanied by friends and family to their MSG debuts. Kross brought his grandmother to see him and Scarlett make their MSG debuts, and Hit Row members were joined by a large group of friends and family.

In addition to the Superstars seen in the video below, Zelina Vega and Shayna Baszler made their MSG debuts on Monday night, both working their first in-ring matches at MSG.

