WWE Live Event Results From MSG In New York City 12/26/2022

The following results are from Monday’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

* Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Sheamus won with the Brogue Kick on Vinci. This match was a hard-hitter

* In mixed tag team action, Hit Row (Ashante “Thee Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy) defeated Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega). Adonis won by pinning Wilde. At one point, Vega jumped onto Top Dolla’s back. At ringside, Hit Row had family/friends. This was a good match.

* Jinder Mahal made an appearance to cut a heel promo about being left out of the WWE Intercontinental Match scheduled for later tonight. He issued an open invitation to anyone in the back.

* Bray Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal. Wyatt was advertised, but no one expected him to wrestle. The fans erupted. Wyatt triumphed with Sister Abigail. More information, as well as photos and videos, can be found by clicking here.

* GUNTHER retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Ladder Match over Madcap Moss, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston. This was a crazy match. GUNTHER, Kingston, and Escobar were standouts, but everyone performed admirably. GUNTHER fought Moss for the ladder, but GUNTHER chopped him down to retain the title. So far, this is the best match of the night.

* Karrion Kross defeated Drew Gulak. This was long but good, even if the crowed seemed bored at times. After the match, Kross hugged his grandmother at ringside.

* In a NYC Street Fight, Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler. For the pin, Morgan leg dropped Baszler on top of a table, and the table did not break.

* Braun Strowman made an appearance and cut a promo on The Bloodline. Sami Zayn interrupted and stated that he had not been cleared to compete. This resulted in Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa.

* Braun Strowman defeated Solo Sikoa by DQ when The Bloodline attacked Strowman. Sikoa was over huge for his MSG debut, as were Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Kevin Owens rescued Strowman before ripping Zayn on the mic. Owens threw down a challenge for the main event.

* In a non-title match, Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. A fantastic way to send the fans home happy.