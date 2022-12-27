Bray Wyatt Returns to In-Ring Action at WWE MSG Live Event (Videos and Photos)

Bray Wyatt has made his return to the ring.

Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal by pinfall in the third match of tonight’s non-televised WWE SmackDown live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The match between Wyatt and Mahal lasted about 3 minutes, with Wyatt winning with Sister Abigail. The match was called after Mahal issued a challenge to any Superstar in the back. The MSG crowd erupted when Wyatt accepted the challenge.

Wyatt had already been advertised for the show, but WWE had not confirmed that he would compete.

Wyatt returned to WWE in October at Extreme Rules, but this was his first match since losing to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 on April 11, 2021.

On SmackDown, Wyatt is currently feuding with LA Knight, and they are set to compete in the first-ever Pitch Black Match at the WWE Royal Rumble next month.

Click here for full WWE Live Event results from MSG. Several photos and videos from Wyatt vs. Mahal at MSG are included below:

Bray Wyatt is about to wrestle!!!! 🤯 #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/aBsVSTTnpX — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) December 27, 2022

bray wyatt hits the sister abigail on jinder mahal. #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/KRpasBIe6T — chris. (@_LIVreigns) December 27, 2022

Bray Wyatt making an appearance at the MSG Holiday Show was ridiculous.@Windham6, it was great to see you in action again. You’re absolutely incredible my dude. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TKMrtR426w — Dennis (@MrLaffable) December 27, 2022

The finish to Bray Wyatt vs Jinder Mahal It's Bray first match since coming back! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/kOxmoneQx4 — CrispyWrestling 🎮🎄 (@DakotaKaiEra) December 27, 2022