Video: Hulk Hogan Puts Frankie Lapenna Through A Table

Following decades of putting wear and tear on his body, Hulk Hogan was back at it as he continues to enjoy retirement.

Hogan gained attention earlier this month when his Twitter account was hacked. Hogan went viral after the account told Iggy Azalea that she sucked at pumping in response to a post she had shared.

As seen below, influencer Frankie LaPenna took to Instagram to share footage of himself arguing with Hogan while standing on a table fighting for a WWE title belt. As a result, the WWE Hall of Famer tossed LePenna off the table and into another table at a local Hooters.

This was before Hogan slapped LaPenna’s buttocks. Of course, it was all in good fun, but what a scene!