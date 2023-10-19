Video: Mick Foley Participates In Spicy Wings Challenge During Hot Ones Appearance

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appeared on Hot Ones on the First We Feast YouTube channel today.

The WWE Hall of Famer took part in the challenge while discussing his career, the origins of Mankind, classic Hallmark Christmas movies, and more in this interview. Here are the highlights:

Small-town wrestling shows:

“In Poca, there were 26 people there. I remember going all out and just having this incredible feeling of satisfaction. Didn’t matter that I was spending more on gas than I was making what matters was that we were working towards a dream.”

On the origin of Mankind character:

“The name was supposed to be Mason the Mutilator, which I thought that’s the death nail of a career right here…what if instead of Mason, I was Mankind the Mutilator, and it could have a double meaning…again going back to Mary Shelley, the creature who is made evil by society not necessarily created to be that way.”

Lasting influence on wrestling:

“I like to think I treated people well…because I remember coming up through the ranks and not being treated well and then I remember big stars going out of their way to be kind to me. So I thought if I ever get to be in this position that’s how I’m going to treat people, I hope that’s how I’m remembered.”

You can watch the entire video below: