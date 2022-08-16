Video of Referee Finally Having Enough of Being Bullied by Seth Rollins Goes Viral

A video clip from WWE’s live event in Atlantic City, New Jersey on August 14, 2022 was uploaded to Twitter by user @FabulousBoss_. Seth Rollins started bullying the referee during his match with Dolph Ziggler. When the referee had had enough, he began screaming at Rollins, who then cowered away. Click here for full results from the event.

Over 89,000 people watched the video on Twitter after it went viral.

You can watch the clip below: