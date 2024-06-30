Video: Paul Heyman Leaves In An Ambulance Following Brutal Attack By The Bloodline

The main event segment of Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City saw The Bloodline have an acknowledgment ceremony, where Sola Sikoa ordered “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman to acknowledge him as the new Tribal Chief. WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman refused to do so and was on the receiving end of a brutal beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline.

After SmackDown went off the air, Heyman was shown being loaded into an ambulance and driven out of The World’s Most Famous Arena to be brought to the hospital as a result of the vicious beatdown.