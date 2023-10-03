Video: Rey Mysterio Appears On Kevin Hart’s “Cold As Balls” Show

Rey Mysterio appeared on the latest episode of Kevin Hart’s show, “Cold As Balls,” on the LOL Network.

The WWE Hall of Famer joined Hart in an ice bath to sit and chat.

During it, he discussed the benefits and drawbacks of allowing his son, Dominik, to wrestle in their WrestleMania 39 match. He included Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan on his Mount Rushmore list of wrestlers.

Regarding his retirement plans, he wishes to repay his wife for all she has done while allowing him to pursue his dream.

A six-man tag team match between Rey Mysterio and The LWO and Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits has been scheduled for Saturday’s Fastlane premium live event.

Every Tuesday, new episodes of Cold As Balls air on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, the Cold As Balls Facebook page, and Hart’s Facebook page.

You can watch the episode below: