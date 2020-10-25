Video: The Rock Inducts Ken Shamrock Into Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recorded an induction speech for Ken Shamrock’s Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame induction which aired prior to the Bound For Glory PPV. Rock talked about having debt and gratitude towards Shamrock for Shamrock helping him learn in the wrestling business.

In addition to Rock, Bret Hart and Mick Foley also recorded videos for Shamrock.

The Rock inducts Ken Shamrock (via video) into the Impact Hall of Fame.#BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/Pbx1WfdFhJ — GIFSkull IV – Anti-DMCA #BoundForGlory #BFG2020 (@GifSkullIV) October 24, 2020