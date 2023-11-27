Video: Tony Khan Refuses To Comment On CM Punk Returning To WWE

Don’t ask Tony Khan about CM Punk.

He can’t legally talk about it.

The AEW and ROH President spoke with BBC West Midlands to promote the AEW ALL IN 2024 ticket on-sale, and during the discussion, Khan made it clear he isn’t going to answer questions about “The Best in the World” returning to WWE.

“Can’t talk about that nor do I think it’s the time or the place,” Khan said. “But I appreciate you asking and I am really excited about AEW All In at Wembley Stadium.”

Khan continued, “Not to dodge or duck your question, it’s just not something I can legally talk about.”

