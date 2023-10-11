Video: Trailer For The Von Erich Family Biopic “The Iron Claw” Starring Zac Efron

A24 has released the trailer for “The Iron Claw,” a new film based on the Von Erich family’s story.

A24 will finance and produce the drama, while Sean Durkin will write and direct it. Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger, and Harrison Huffman are producing alongside A24.

Access Entertainment and BBC Films helped House Productions develop the film. The film will be released in theaters around Christmas, with a nationwide release date of December 22nd.

The cast includes Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry, Harris Dickinson as David, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair, AEW’s MJF as Lance Von Erich, and Kevin Anton as Harley Race.

The trailer for the movie says, “Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.”