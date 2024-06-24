Video: Triple H Appears On The Pat McAfee Show As The Wyatt 6 Invades Again

It happened again.

For the third time in three shows, The Pat McAfee Show has been invaded by The Wyatt 6 group.

During today’s episode, the WWE Raw commentator welcomed WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque on as a guest, and once again, the show was invaded with a “YOU LIED” message.

McAfee joked about the latest message, blaming it on his producer, prompting Levesque to point out how they’re not going to take it serious until someone was attacked like Chad Gable was on WWE Raw last week.

Levesque said he hoped they would all still be here next week.