The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:

* Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa

* Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga vs. Ashley D’Amboise and Reka Tehaka

* Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan

* Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Josh Woods and Tony Nese

* Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson vs. Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.