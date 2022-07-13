Video: Watch AEW Dark (7/12/22) – Episode 152

The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:

– AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita in a title-eliminator match (from Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Summer Sun Princess 22)

– AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC defends against Shota Umino (from RevPro Live in Sheffield)

– Dante Martin vs. Nick Comoroto

– Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott

– Shawn Dean vs. Conan Lycan

– Angelico vs. Logan Laroux

– Rohit Raju vs. Baron Black

– Willow Nightingale vs. Mila Moore

– Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson)