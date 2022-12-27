Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26/22) – Episode 95

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up:
* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defends against Kiera Hogan
* Madison Rayne vs. The Bunny
* Julia Hart vs. Promise Braxton
* Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen and Madi Wrenkowski
* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Leva Bates and Karizma
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Dralistico vs. Blake Christian
Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.