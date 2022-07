The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:

– Emi Sakura vs. Paris Van Dale

– Dante Martin vs. JD Drake

– Julia Hart vs. JC

– Ethan Page vs. Colin Delaney

– Anna Jay vs. Shawna Reed

– Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Baretta) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall and Aaron Solo)