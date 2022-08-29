Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (8/29/22) – Episode 78

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:
* Matt Hardy vs. Rickey Shane Page
* Dante Martin vs. Wes Barkley
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Andrea Guercio
* Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander
* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Queen Aminata and Skye Blue
* Rush, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Elijah, Chase Oliver and Zach Nystrom
* Serena Deeb vs. Katie Arquette
* Regina di Wave Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Emi Sakura
Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.