Video: Watch AEW Dark: Elevation (8/29/22) – Episode 78

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation is available to watch below. Here’s the card for this week’s show:

* Matt Hardy vs. Rickey Shane Page

* Dante Martin vs. Wes Barkley

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Andrea Guercio

* Julia Hart vs. Arie Alexander

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose vs. Queen Aminata and Skye Blue

* Rush, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Elijah, Chase Oliver and Zach Nystrom

* Serena Deeb vs. Katie Arquette

* Regina di Wave Champion Hikaru Shida defends against Emi Sakura

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.