Video: What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air (1/24/2024)

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and was headlined by “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens, who was taking on Jimmy Uso in a singles match. Owens would defeat Uso after hitting him with a pop-up powerbomb. After the match, Owens continued beating down Uso until Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes made his way out, and both men brawled to close out the show.

Immediately following the show, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, featured in multiple segments throughout SmackDown, assisted Rhodes as a “guest picker” in gifting his weight belt to a member of the WWE Universe in the crowd. McConaughey was also gifted a custom Texas Longhorns WWE Championship belt by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker backstage.