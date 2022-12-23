Video: WWE Stars Host Season of Giving Events for WWE Community

WWE has released new footage of Superstars celebrating Christmas and their Season of Giving campaign at various WWE Community events this month.

On Saturday, December 3, Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville hosted a holiday gift shop at Waterside School in Stamford, CT, as seen below. Titus O’Neil and WWE employees hosted another holiday gift show on Thursday, December 8 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Orlando, FL.

WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon joined Bayley, Finn Balor, and WWE employees at the Make-A-Wish Connecticut Winter Wonderland celebration on Friday, December 9 in Trumbull, CT. Wish Kids and their families were treated to a tour of WWE’s Winter Wonderland at the Make-A-Wish Connecticut headquarters. Horse and carriage rides, lights and festive displays, letters to Santa Claus, and other activities were part of the event. Finally, on Thursday, December 15, Sarah Schreiber and Tamina Snuka hosted another event at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Los Angeles, CA.

For those who missed it, WWE’s annual Happy Holidays video can be found by clicking here. The Bloodline, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Alpha Academy, The Miz, and others appear in the 2022 version, as do Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The following is the new WWE Community holiday video: