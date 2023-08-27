Video: WWE Stars Pay Tribute To Bray Wyatt At Saturday’s Supershow Live Event

At Saturday’s WWE Supershow live event at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, several WWE Superstars paid tribute to Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda). The show’s results can be found by clicking here.

Saturday night, Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & United States Champion Rey Mysterio defeated Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. As seen below, Escobar held up a Wyatt fan sign that read, “I’m Gonna Let It Shine.” The sign was created by Twitter user @MosesBall, who was in attendance at SmackDown with his son.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins retained his title over Finn Balor in a Cape Girardeau Street Fight in the main event of Saturday’s show. During the match, Rollins paid tribute to Wyatt by using his Mandible on Balor and turning upside down for the spider walk from the corner. Following the match, Rollins took the mic and stated that he did not have time to see a therapist following Wyatt’s unexpected death at the age of 36 on Thursday, but he thanked the fans in the arena for acting as his therapist for the time being.

Rollins also stated that he will always remember Wyatt whenever he sees the Fireflies light up the crowd for the rest of his career. An emotional Rollins continued by thanking the fans for allowing wrestlers to do what they do. He then concluded his speech by saying, “Until next time… Follow The Buzzards.”

Seth Rollins pays tribute to Bray Wyatt pic.twitter.com/7rrFQCwwFd — Burnham (@Burnham222) August 27, 2023